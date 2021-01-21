Beloved WAFB anchor Donna Britt passes away

One of Donna’s biggest passions while at WAFB was her ten years as a volunteer at Progress Elementary School where she referred to herself as the school’s “library elf.” Every month, she decorated the school’s library with giant cardboard decorations she painted at home. She did different themes highlighting different kinds of books. She also sponsored a no-holds-barred ice cream sundae party every month to the class who read the most library books. The kids were told they could use the 20 or more toppings for their ice cream in an all—you-can-eat buffet. This launched such a voracious battle to win the party, that the school’s reading comprehension scores on standardized tests went up 4.7% the very first year and continually improved. DA popular local celebrity,