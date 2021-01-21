ANIMAL SHELTERS OVERCROWDED DUE TO HURRICANES

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The number of stray dogs and cats in West Louisiana is at an all time high.
As a result of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, shelters have seen a huge increase in abandoned animals.
The Humane Society of West Louisiana was forced to close its doors due to the abundance of animals in need of homes.
The Director of the Humane Society of West Louisiana, Rita Bingham is hosting over 60 dogs and 40 cats and 40 kittens.
Bingham lives for the animals she has taken in and hates that she just doesn’t have room for more.
“I receive around 40 to 50 calls a day and the hardest part of my day is telling people that I don’t have room for even one more.”
Bingham is personally taking care of 14 dogs in her own home because she couldn’t let see them go.
“For right now, we’ve taken as many as we can take. Lake Charles is still in trouble. Lake Charles still has a horrendous stray problem and we just can’t take anymore. "
Bingham hopes that soon the number of strays in West Louisiana will minimize.
