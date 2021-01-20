SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2021.
Roy Joseph Benoit III, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; broken spotlamps.
Dawnelle Michelle Small, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Cheyanne Denton, 22, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Bret Aaron Theis, 27, Vidor, TX: Second-degree battery; battery.
Tahj Keeynata Jones, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
John Eddie Johnson Sr., 49, Iowa: Disturbing the peace; trespassing.
Kody Ladelle Ardoin, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; second-degree battery.
Donavon Jamal Alfred, 30, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Michael Dugas Smith, 41, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Lance Montrell White, 44, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Ramone Davonte Sonnier, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; assault; trespassing.
