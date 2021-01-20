Report: Astros, Michael Brantley agree to new two-year deal

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Despite reports surfacing that Astros outfielder Michael Brantley would join forces once again with George Springer in Toronto, the 33-year-old left fielder will remain in Houston on a two-year deal according to multiple reports including ESPN’s Buster Olney.
The two-year, $32 million contract between the Astros and Brantley is worth the same as the one the pair agreed to prior to the 2019 season. Over the last two seasons, Brantley hit .309 with 27 home runs and 112 RBIs in 194 games. Brantley was an All-Star during the 2019 season.
Brantley’s return is important for the Astros lineup after Houston lost Springer to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto.
