New UPNEEQ product meant to fight droopy eyelids sold in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Droopy eyelids can affect people for a variety of reasons, from everyday causes like age and genetics to more serious ones, like paralysis.
While it can be the source of insecurity for many, Dr. Robert Janot, an optometrist at Janot Vision Source, is hoping to help with a newly received product--an eye drop called UPNEEQ.
“It’s a very novel medication that stimulates one of the muscles in the eyelid to cause an eyelid lift, sometimes as rapidly as 15 minutes and it reaches maximum effect in about two hours,” he said.
UPNEEQ is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and offers a quick solution to combat droopy eyelids than previously used traditional methods.
“Another alternative way to correct for droopy eyelids is eye surgery, and this has been the standard for years and finally we have a drop that can help correct the eyelid droop without surgery,” he said.
According to Dr. Janot, the application can help alleviate eyelid droop over time, more permanently if used regularly, with daily results lasting from 8 to 10 hours.
“We’ve had the product now for about 4 months, so we have tried it on probably 4 dozen patients and the response has been overwhelming,” said Dr. Janot. “It is working very, very well for most patients with typical eyelid droops.”
On Jan. 22nd Dr. Janot will be hosting an open house event called “Uplifting New You” at his eye care clinic, Vision Source, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to allow patients to test the product themselves.
One message he wants people to take from this is that the benefits are not just cosmetic. UPNEEQ has also provided other benefits, such as improved eyesight.
Dr. Janot says the price of the drops varies from $40 to $75 a month depending on how frequently it is used.
For more information, you can contact Dr. Robert Janot - Vision Source at (337) 625-2020.
