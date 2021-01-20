LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant named SEC Gymnast of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant has been named SEC Gymnast of the Week after her outstanding all-around performance against No. 6 Arkansas.
The North Carolina native recorded a 39.600 in her all-around debut in LSU’s win against the Razorbacks. Her score was the third highest mark of 2021 and the best by a freshman this season.
Bryant posted the highest all-around score for any LSU freshman in their debut and she became the fifth Tiger gymnast to record a 39.600 or higher in their first season.
She also picked up the win on the floor with a 9.95 and her average score ranks in the nation at 9.975. Bryant scored a career high on the bars with a 9.90 and also scored a 9.90 in her first collegiate beam performance.
This is the second time that Bryant has been honored, last week she was named SEC Freshman of the Week after their season opening win over then No. 15 Arkansas.
