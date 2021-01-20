LDH calling upon retired medical personnel to volunteer to help state administer COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is asking people who have retired from the medical field to volunteer to help the state speed up the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We do not expect the vaccine to become widely available for the general public until spring or summer, but we are doing all we can now to make sure we are ready when that time comes,” said Dr. Sundée Winder, Interim Executive Director of the Bureau of Community Preparedness. “We appreciate qualified retired medical providers who are willing to join the effort to begin putting this pandemic behind us.”
Those eligible to volunteer include retired:
- Physicians and osteopaths
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Dentists
- Paramedics and emergency medical technicians
- Physician’s assistants
Officials say volunteers will be offered flexibility with work days and times. Retired medical professionals can volunteer in the mornings, afternoons, and evenings. LDH will provide personal protective equipment and training on how to administer the vaccine to those who volunteer.
If you are qualified and interested in volunteering, LDH asks you do the following:
- Email your preferred work days, times, and parish or parishes to DHHEOC03@la.gov
- Register with LDH’s volunteer database Louisiana Volunteers in Action (LAVA), by clicking here
