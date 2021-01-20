Grant woman arrested after complaint of alleged sexual conduct between teacher, student

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB / KPLC) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman from Grant, Louisiana, was arrested after complaints of alleged inappropriate conduct between an educator and a student.
Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Greene taught at Pitkin High School. Mike Kay, assistant superintendent of Vernon Parish schools, said she resigned in early December.
Greene remains in the VPSO jail. Bond has not been set at this time.
The Vernon Parish School Board released the following statement:
“We received word today, that a former employee of ours was arrested. We had initiated an investigation on this employee for inappropriate contact with a student. We turned all information we had over to the sheriff’s office. We will continue to work with our Sheriff’s Department and our District Attorney’s Office to insure the safety and to protect all of our students and employees.”
