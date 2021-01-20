FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with fog rolling into tonight; showers return Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It was certainly a dreary day across all of Southwest Louisiana with the lack of sunshine but at least the rain has held off for one last day. Temperatures still managed to warm into the middle to upper 60s and going through the evening, those temperatures won’t drop much. We’ll likely see lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s before midnight before warming a few degrees overnight. One thing we’ll have to watch out for tonight is fog, and it’s already been a problem for coastal areas through the day and looks to begin rolling into other parts of SW Louisiana through the evening and overnight.
Starting off our Thursday will be temperatures around 60 degrees, clouds and areas of fog moving out. Rain chances will be low early in the day, but scattered showers will become likely by afternoon, starting earlier for our northern parishes and moving into the rest of the area by the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts over the area. The good news is that this looks to stay in the form of light rain with no severe weather. Highs tomorrow top out around 70.
We’ll continue with rain chances into Friday as another front moves in from the north through the afternoon. Scattered showers remain likely for Friday morning and afternoon but should begin to end during the evening once the front moves through. Again, rain intensity remains light with no severe weather on Friday. We get a break in the wet weather to start the weekend but without much sunshine at all for Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures.
More rain begins to kick back in by Sunday as a very active pattern pushes another front through the area by early next week. Right now it looks like Monday will be the arrival of that front which will again bring higher rain chances back for early next week. Even more rain is possible a few days after that.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
