FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy with fog rolling into tonight; showers return Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It was certainly a dreary day across all of Southwest Louisiana with the lack of sunshine but at least the rain has held off for one last day. Temperatures still managed to warm into the middle to upper 60s and going through the evening, those temperatures won’t drop much. We’ll likely see lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s before midnight before warming a few degrees overnight. One thing we’ll have to watch out for tonight is fog, and it’s already been a problem for coastal areas through the day and looks to begin rolling into other parts of SW Louisiana through the evening and overnight.