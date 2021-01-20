FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds around for today, rain chances return for Thursday afternoon

Heading out the door this morning you may need a light jacket as temperatures are on the cool side, but we are starting off well above average as we are in the lower to middle 50′s. We are also watching some patchy fog developing in areas that is lowering visibility slightly this morning, but that will quickly burn off this morning once the sun comes up. Sunshine will definitely be a little more limited for today as we clouds are moving in and will be staying with us over the next several days and while rain chances are low today, that changes as we head into our Thursday and Friday. Highs this afternoon will be a few degrees cooler as well as we are in the middle to upper 60′s, but still an overall pleasant day. The front that is slowly moving to the east will make its way into the area for Thursday afternoon and into the day on Friday and will bring us a good chance of rain.