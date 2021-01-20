Cowgirls travel to Southeastern Wednesday in search of their fourth straight SLC win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball, coming off a 67-61 road win at New Orleans on Saturday will travel to Hammond on Wednesday to face Southeastern Louisiana (3-4, 2-2 SLC). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the University Center. The game can be televised on ESPN+ and can be heard on:
McNeese (3-7, 3-0 SLC) is one of four undefeated teams heading into the game. Stephen F. Austin is atop the league standings at 4-0 followed by the Cowgirls. Abilene Christina is 2-0 and Houston Baptist is 1-0.
The Cowgirls will once again be without the services of their leading scorer and rebounder Divine Tanks, who is in COVID protocol. However, Junior Whitney Johnson will be with the team in Hammond after recently passing through COVID protocol. The Cowgirls will also be without Elizabeth Critton who has been sidelined since December due to an injury.
Junior Le’Shenae Stubblefield is coming off a career game at UNO where she scored a career high 20 points and was credited with a career high six steals. The Cowgirls also got double figure scoring from Kyla Hamilton and Mychala Linzy who both scored 14 apiece. Shaela Gardner ended the game with 13 points.
Of the players making the trip, Hamilton is the leading scorer with 8.2 ppg. and Linzy is averaging 8.0 ppg. Maia Robinson is the leading rebounder with 4.3 RPG. Hamilton is averaging 4.1 RPG.
The game will be the first of six straight home games for the Lady Lions who will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after their 70-62 loss at Abilene Christian last Saturday.
Morgan Carrier leads SE La. in scoring with 12.7 ppg. while Hailey Giaratano is averaging 10.4 ppg. Natalie Kelly leads the team with 5.5 RPG. and Chrissy Brown is averaging 5.4 RPG.
A schedule change for the Cowgirls has been announced. Their game at Houston Baptist this Saturday, Jan. 23 has been postponed due to COVID within the HBU program. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.
