Cowgirls land two on Southland preseason soccer team
McNeese Soccer (Source: KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information | January 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:13 PM

McNeese Cowgirl soccer seniors Keely Morrow and Havana Johnson have been selected to the Spring 2021 Preseason All-Southland Conference Women’s Soccer second team, the league announced on Wednesday. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Hercules Tires.

Morrow, a native of Nevada, Texas, finished up the 2019 season by earning second team all-conference honors after a dominating defensive performance in an exciting run to the league tournament semifinals for the Cowgirls. She transitioned from an offensive player in 2018, where she scored five goals with three assists and 13 total points, into of the league’s top defenders in 2019.

Johnson, a native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was named to the preseason all-conference team for the second year in a row. In the 2019 she led the Cowgirls with six goals, helping the team to an 11-win season. She was also named to the SLC All-Academic first team after compiling a 3.79 grade point average in nursing.

The conference will release the 2021 spring preseason poll on Thursday.

The Cowgirls will open up its spring slate on February 4 at home against Rice.

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE SOCCER FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name School Class Hometown
D Nicole Henry* Northwestern State Jr. Tomball, Texas
D Juana Plata* Lamar Jr. Houston, Texas
D Natalee Henry* Northwestern State Jr. Tomball, Texas
D Sophia Manibo* Lamar Sr. Beaumont, Texas
MF Abby Deakin* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Broomfield, Colo.
MF Natalie Jones* Abilene Christian So. Lubbock, Texas
MF Kaisa Juvonen* Lamar So. Tampere, Finland
MF Hannah Walsh* UIW So. Preston, England
F Esther Okoronkwo* Lamar R-Sr. Richmond, Texas
F Christina Arteaga* Abilene Christian Sr. Pflugerville, Texas
F Katelyn Termini* Stephen F. Austin Sr. Frisco, Texas
F Keeley Ayala* UIW Jr. Wichita Falls, Texas
GK Kyleigh Hall* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Mansfield, Texas

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE SOCCER SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Class Hometown
D Alana Mangan* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. Bedford, Texas
D Alyssia Anuat* Abilene Christian Jr. San Diego, Calif.
D Hallie Field* Northwestern State So. Frisco, Texas
D Keely Morrow* McNeese Sr. Nevada, Texas
MF Isabelle Beletic* UIW Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas
MF Kalynn Bickford* Sam Houston State So. Mansfield, Texas
MF Emma Hawkins* Central Arkansas So. Forney, Texas
MF Jade Piper UIW Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas
F Jalen Donaldson* Northwestern State Jr. Richmond, British Columbia
F Havana Johnson* McNeese Sr. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
F Madison Ledet* Lamar Sr. Nederland, Texas
F Caylen Wright* Abilene Christian So. Joshua, Texas
GK Madeline Talbot* Stephen F. Austin R-Jr. Shreveport, La.

