Cowgirls land two on Southland preseason soccer team

McNeese Cowgirl soccer seniors Keely Morrow and Havana Johnson have been selected to the Spring 2021 Preseason All-Southland Conference Women’s Soccer second team, the league announced on Wednesday. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Hercules Tires.
Morrow, a native of Nevada, Texas, finished up the 2019 season by earning second team all-conference honors after a dominating defensive performance in an exciting run to the league tournament semifinals for the Cowgirls. She transitioned from an offensive player in 2018, where she scored five goals with three assists and 13 total points, into of the league’s top defenders in 2019.
Johnson, a native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was named to the preseason all-conference team for the second year in a row. In the 2019 she led the Cowgirls with six goals, helping the team to an 11-win season. She was also named to the SLC All-Academic first team after compiling a 3.79 grade point average in nursing.
The conference will release the 2021 spring preseason poll on Thursday.
The Cowgirls will open up its spring slate on February 4 at home against Rice.
