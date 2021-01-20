Cowboys return home to host Lions on Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese will be looking to get that proverbial monkey off its back win on Wednesday night when the Cowboys host Southeastern Louisiana before heading off for five straight road games.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at Burton Coliseum. The first 2,000 fans will be admitted free. The game will broadcast live on the McNeese Radio Network (Magic 92.1 FM and mymagiclc.com) and also streamed live on the McNeese Sports website.
McNeese (6-7, 0-4 SLC) has dropped its first four games of the league season, most recently falling 99-84 at New Orleans this past Saturday. SLU (3-10, 1-3) fell 76-42 to Abilene Christian in its last outing and has lost four of its last five games. The Lions are 2-9 away from home this year.
“This team needs a win,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “My hat’s off to these kids. They’ve gone through a lot of stuff. But this team needs a win. No matter how many times you break down the film and show the good and the bad, at the end of the day, they want to walk into the locker room and figure out a way to be on top. Hopefully we can do that on Wednesday.”
McNeese continues to lead the league while ranking seventh in the nation in scoring with 86.8 points per game. The Cowboys have three players ranked in the top 20 in the conference in scoring – KeyShawn Feazell (7th, 15.3), Dru Kuxhausen (14th, 12.4), and A.J. Lawson (17th, 11.8).
Feazell also tops the Southland with 11.2 rebounds, sixth nationally, and is second in the league in field goal shooting at 61 percent. Over the last three games, he’s averaging 20.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while connecting on 67 percent from the field.
McNeese has two other players knocking in 10 or more per game on the year – Collin Warren (10.3) and Carlos Rosario (10.1). Rosario has scored 19 and 13 point respectively in his last two games while hitting 14 of 17 of his shots.
The Lions are led on offense by Keon Clergeot’s 14.8 average. He’s the only SLU player to average double-digits on the season.
THE SERIES:
Wednesday’s game will be the 115th all-time meeting with McNeese holding a 66-48 lead. The Cowboys won 104-82 in their last matchup on Feb. 26, 2020 to complete the season sweep.
NEXT UP:
McNeese will visit HBU on Saturday to begin a 5-game road swing. That game’s tip time has moved up from a 7 p.m. start to 5 o’clock. The women’s game between the two schools has been postponed due to HBU having to go into COVID protocol.
