Cameron Parish making headway on Rutherford Beach storm recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish took the hardest hit from Hurricane Laura, which left the community almost unrecognizable, but progress is being made in restoring the area of Rutherford Beach.
On Cameron Drive next to the beach, the Parish has been making some headway on restoring the road to pre-storm condition
“Cameron drive was under three feet of sand from the beach rolling over where the sand came,” said Bobby Miller, Presidents of the Rockin’ Rutherford Group. “It crossed Cameron Drive and went a little further north to some of the lots north of Rutherford.”
Cameron Parish officials have worked to dig these roads out and have made significant progress since hurricane Laura.
“Things were going great,” Miller said. “The beach was building up. It was beautiful, and then of course we got hit hard.”
Miller says this progress is substantial for the community.
“Now we’re getting the roads cleared, the ditches cleared, the debris picked up. It’s a strong statement that the recovery is underway.”
He also says the community will bounce back.
“We’re coming back. Oh yeah, we’re coming back. To see all this makes a statement that the comeback is underway.”
Miller says he knows the recovery will take a while, but he’s holding onto hope.
“Things will slowly get back to normal. Once the Parish and the public have done all they can, we’ll just have to wait on mother nature to restore the beach. It’ll take a long time, but we’re hopeful.”
