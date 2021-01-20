Petty leads No. 18 Alabama in 105-75 blowout win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 18 Alabama senior guard John Petty Jr. was on fire from the opening tip with four 3-pointers in less than four minutes, as the Crimson Tide set an SEC record in a blowout win over LSU on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The LSU Tigers (10-3, 5-2 SEC) could not keep up with the hot shooting by the Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC) in a 105-75 blowout loss. Alabama was 23-of-43 (54%) on 3-pointers. The Tide set a new SEC record with those 23 made shots from beyond the arc.
Petty finished with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting from deep. Joshua Primo and Jahvon Quinerly each added 22 points. Primo was 6-of-8 on 3-pointers, while Quinerly was 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Cam Thomas led LSU with 21 points. Javonte Smart added 12 points and four assists. Trendon Watford chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
LSU head coach Will Wade said it was an “all-systems breakdown.” He added it started with him.
Alabama was up 30-8 less than seven minutes into the game. The Tide by as many as 31 points in the first half and took a 60-32 advantage into halftime. In the second half, LSU could only close the gap to 26 points before losing by 30.
LSU will travel to Lexington, Ky. to face Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m.
