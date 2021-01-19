Welsh hosts scaled-down MLK parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WELSH, La. (KPLC) -Like so many things, the usual festivities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Over in Welsh, residents got into the spirit by keeping with tradition and holding a scaled-down version of its annual MLK parade.
“It can be educational to our young people because if our young people don’t see or feel a parade on Martin Luther King Day, they will forget about it,” said Eddie “Bruiser” Achan.
It may not have been the biggest MLK parade Welsh has seen...
“I wasn’t going to miss it. It’s just exciting to see people still united as one and not losing sight of what he (Dr. King) has done for us in our life,” said parade-goer Jonathan Brown.
But for lifelong residents, Jonathan Brown and 17-year-old Ijanea Thibodeaux, this year might have been the most impactful.
“Ever since I’ve been able to speak, I’ve been apart of the MLK program and I think it’s something my generation and generations to come should feel is so important,” said Thibodeaux.
Parade Organizer Eddie Achan says being in a smaller community, it allowed them to still host the parade and comply with COVID regulations.
“MLK Jr. Day in Welsh has been going on forever. So, no matter how big the parade, how small, we need something to happen on this day,” Achan said.
“One thing about Welsh, it’s really truly built on family and friends. That’s what it’s all about,” said Mr. Prudhomme.
On the brink of a change in power in Washington, Brown said it was important for him to attend this hometown celebration to show that you don’t have to travel far to find unity.
“In small communities like this, we don’t really have big issues. As a country, we are huge and the pride of the world. If we just all come together and get along we’ll see drastic changes.”
A message of hope and brotherhood that Dr. King stressed in his many speeches...a message that the Welsh community hopes to keep alive for generations to come.
“That’s what this country is about. That’s what the world is about - all these different races and nationalities living in these communities now,” said Achan.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.