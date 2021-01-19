SWLA Economic Development Alliance warns of fake e-mails

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Economic Development Alliance is warning its members that a fake e-mail has been circulating that may be a scam.
Several members have told them that they have received e-mails that appear to be from Support@wp regarding their membership dues. The e-mail contains a doco.htm link.
The Economic Development Alliance says that this e-mail is not from them and that they only ever accept payments via mail, in person, or over the phone.
They advise that anyone who receives such an e-mail delete it and block the sender.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.