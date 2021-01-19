SWLA Economic Development Alliance warns of fake e-mails

SWLA Economic Development Alliance warns of fake e-mails
SWLA Economic Development Alliance (Source: SWLA Economic Development Alliance)
By Patrick Deaville | January 19, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 12:40 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Economic Development Alliance is warning its members that a fake e-mail has been circulating that may be a scam.

Several members have told them that they have received e-mails that appear to be from Support@wp regarding their membership dues. The e-mail contains a doco.htm link.

The Economic Development Alliance says that this e-mail is not from them and that they only ever accept payments via mail, in person, or over the phone.

They advise that anyone who receives such an e-mail delete it and block the sender.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.