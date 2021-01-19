SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 18, 2021.
Charles Wyatt, 24, Sulphur: Careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; third offense DWI.
Roberta Janeen Cedillo, 45, Midland, TX: Aggravated obstruction of a highway.
William Glenn Perkins, 57, DeQuincy: First-degree rape.
Roy David West, 53, Liberty, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth under $1,500; theft under $5,000.
Kelin Love, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Jerome Paul Bellard, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
