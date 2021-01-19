Reflecting on the message of Martin Luther King Jr.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -What would Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. say about the state of our country if he were alive today. Reverend Sam Tolbert says King’s message still rings true and remains relevant.
Tolbert is the pastor of the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church and president of the National Baptist Convention of America.
King advocated a nonviolent path to justice. And Tolbert says that’s what King would urge today.
.”Whether it’s nonviolence around those protesting police brutality or whether it’s nonviolence against those who have some ill feelings around the recent presidential election, i think dr. King would say to both that nonviolence is the way to bring about the change,” he said.
King Junior’s message was one of love and and achieving change through non-violent means.
“We need to come up with a way of intentionally talking to each other, learning about each other’s culture. Because i believe when we understand each other’s culture we can find common ground,” said Tolbert. King famously said, “Love is the only force powerful enough to transform an enemy into a friend.
Tolbert, in his work as president of the convention, travels all over the world including this country to extend help and love in the name of Christ.
“Those of us who have love in our heart and want to try to work with other people, we need to be the leaders. We need to put positive words out on social media. When we hear the negative, we need to counter it with the positive,” said Tolbert.
Tolbert is an advocate for social and economic justice and believes King’s way is the right way.
“We only have one planet and we are going to have to find a way to co-exist with people who have different ideas, so we’re going to have to hear the other side,” said Tolbert.
Tolbert says we don’t need to agree with each other to make the choice to love each other.
King would have turned 92 years old this week, if he had not been assassinated in 1968.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.