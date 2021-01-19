MLB supports McNeese baseball, Peterson and LeBlanc team up to give back

“Myself and my family, with the help of Wade LeBlanc and his family, we have been able to make this happen,” Peterson said. “If we were able to start something and give back, it was the least we could do. I was very excited for the opportunity to reach out to fellow players and teammates that I’ve developed relationships with over the last ten years. There’s a lot of people that were players or people that players knew that don’t have anything to do with McNeese that gave a lot of money. It’s great to be able to give back to not only the community but to McNeese baseball and help them get back out on the field.”