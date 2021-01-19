MLB supports McNeese baseball, Peterson and LeBlanc team up to give back

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles natives Jace Peterson and Wade LeBlanc are doing their part to help the McNeese Cowboys get back out on the field.
Peterson, who is currently a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization, and LeBlanc, who is currently with the Baltimore Orioles, recently made a donation to the Hurricane Relief Fund through the McNeese Foundation for the Cowboy baseball team. The funds were raised through Athletes Giving Back and will support the baseball program.
“Myself and my family, with the help of Wade LeBlanc and his family, we have been able to make this happen,” Peterson said. “If we were able to start something and give back, it was the least we could do. I was very excited for the opportunity to reach out to fellow players and teammates that I’ve developed relationships with over the last ten years. There’s a lot of people that were players or people that players knew that don’t have anything to do with McNeese that gave a lot of money. It’s great to be able to give back to not only the community but to McNeese baseball and help them get back out on the field.”
The Cowboys have been displaced since Hurricane Laura hit in August. The team has been holding their fall camp at Sam Houston High School.
“It’s looking like next week the guys should be back out on the field. The field looks like it is coming along. They have been having some wind issues with laying the turf, but they should be back on their field sometime next week. But, they are excited to get back and I am so excited for them to get back out there on their field as well. I am looking forward to watching them this season,” Peterson said.
Peterson played high school baseball for Hamilton Christian, then went on to play infield for the Cowboys from 2009 to 2012. LeBlanc played high school baseball at Barbe.
