McNeese releases 2021 softball schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball will open its 2021 season on Feb. 12 in what will be the start of a very attractive and challenging schedule that consists of teams from eight different conferences.
“We are excited for the opportunities that this schedule presents,” said head coach James Landreneau. “It allows for us to play against some of the best programs in the country week in and week out.”
Landreneau doesn’t shy away from scheduling these types of teams in the hopes it pays off at the end and this season and this schedule isn’t any different. With this schedule comes undoubtedly the best home schedule in program history.
The schedule is filled with teams who have won National Championships and have appeared in a total 42 College World Series.
McNeese will host UL-Monroe, UL-Lafayette, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Houston and Louisiana Tech in non-conference home games along with two tournaments.
Texas A&M and Florida have both won national titles with the Aggies winning three and the Gators with two.
“What’s really special is we will be able to play many of these programs right here at Joe Miller Field. I feel that we have been able to put together the best home schedule in program history. What a great time to have it, with the renovations to the stadium and all that our community has been through.
“We are glad that we are able to bring this kind of quality of softball to our fans and thankful for the teams coming to play in Lake Charles,” Landreneau said.
The road schedule has the Cowgirls taking part in the LSU Invitational (Feb. 12-14) to start the season. McNeese will also travel to South Alabama, Central Florida, Florida, Houston, and UTSA.
The Southland Conference slate is scheduled to begin with a three-game home series against Central Arkansas on March 12. McNeese will also host Lamar, Abilene Christian and Northwestern State in conference series. The Cowgirls will travel to Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Southeastern La., Incarnate Word and Nicholls.
The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 13-15 at the site of the No. 1 seed.
SCHEDULE NOTES
•- schedule has teams from eight different conferences: SEC (3), Sunbelt (3), American (3), C-USA (2), Big 12 (1), Summit (1), Mountain West (1), SWAC (1)
•- four teams on the schedule won 20 or more games and eight teams won 15 or more games before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak
•- two teams have won National Titles: Texas A&M (3), Florida (2)
•- teams on the scheduled have appeared in a total of 42 Women’s College World Series; Texas A&M (12), Florida (10), LSU (6), UL-Lafayette (6), Texas (5), La. Tech (3)
•- teams on the schedule have appeared in 154 NCAA Tournaments
•- teams on the schedule have won a total of 49 conference titles
•- Cowgirls will play LSU, UL-Lafayette, Houston, and UTSA in home and home games
•- McNeese will host two tournaments (Feb. 19-21)- North Dakota State, Boise State, La. Tech and (Mar. 5-7)- UTSA, Texas Southern, Memphis)
•- McNeese will face North Dakota State and Boise State for the first time in program history
•- Memphis head coach Natalie Poole is a former McNeese player, assistant coach and head coach. Poole played for the Cowgirls (1994-97), was assistant coach (1999-2001), and head coach from 2009-2011. She was named SLC Coach of the Year in 2009 and led McNeese to the 2010 SLC Tournament Title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
•- Memphis Associate Head Coach Andy Lott also has ties to McNeese. Lott spent three years (2009-2011)as an assistant coach at McNeese under Poole.
2021 McNEESE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Feb. 12-14 at LSU Tournament
Feb. 16 at South Alabama (4 p.m.)
FEB. 17 UL-MONROE (6:30 P.M.)
FEB. 19-21 COWGIRL CLASSIC I (NORTH DAKOTA STATE, BOISE STATE, LA. TECH)
Feb. 24 at UL-Lafayette (6 p.m.)
Feb. 26 at Central Florida (TBA/DH)
Feb. 27 at Central Florida (TBA)
Feb. 28 at Florida (TBA)
MAR. 3 UL-LAFAYETTE (6:30 P.M.)
MAR. 5-7 COWGIRL CLASSIC II (UTSA, TEXAS SOUTHERN, MEMPHIS)
Mar. 10 at Houston (6 p.m.)
MAR. 12 *CENTRAL ARKANSAS (6:30 P.M.)
MAR. 13 *CENTRAL ARKANSAS (1 P.M./DH)
MAR. 16 TEXAS (6:30 P.M.)
MAR. 18 TEXAS A&M (6:30 P.M.)
Mar. 19 at *Sam Houston (6:30 p.m.)
Mar. 20 at *Sam Houston (12 p.m./DH)
MAR. 24 HOUSTON (6:30 P.M.)
Mar. 26 at *Texas A&M- Corpus Christi (1 p.m./DH)
Mar. 27 at *Texas A&M- Corpus Christi (12 p.m.)
APR. 2 *LAMAR (6:30 P.M.)
APR. 3 *LAMAR (1 P.M./DH)
APR. 7 LOUISIANA TECH (6:30 P.M.)
Apr. 9 at *Southeastern La. (5 p.m.)
Apr. 10 at *Southeastern La. (12 p.m./DH)
APR. 13 LSU (6:30 P.M.)
APR. 16 *ABILENE CHRISTIAN (6:30 P.M.)
APR. 17 *ABILENE CHRISTIAN (1 P.M./DH)
Apr. 21 at UTSA (TBA)
Apr. 23 at *Incarnate Word (5 p.m./DH)
Apr. 24 at *Incarnate Word (12 p.m.)
APR. 30 *NORTHWESTERN STATE (6:30 P.M.)
MAY 1 *NORTHWESTERN STATE (1 P.M./DH)
May 7 at Nicholls (5 p.m./DH)
May 8 at Nicholls (1p.m.)
May 13 - 15 SLC Tournament (Site of #1 seed)
Home games in BOLD and CAPS
*-SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE GAME
