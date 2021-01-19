Martin Luther King Day Events and Closure

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Most Martin Luther King Jr. events have gone virtual this year. However, an event took place today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr..
A bike ride event that started at Civic Center made its way around Clarence St and continued down Ryan St, back to Veterans Memorial Park.
At the end of the bike ride, riders had the chance to continue the celebration in honor of MLK by heading over to enjoy a scrumptious meal provided by Meeks Bistro.
Holiday closures
-Lake Charles city hall will be closed for the holiday today and there will not be any trash or garbage picked up.
-Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for Tuesday.
- Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Wednesday.
- Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
Today, the Calcasieu Parish police jury department will be closed on Monday Jan. 18. In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, offices will reopen on Tuesday Jan. 19.
