Man accused of forging signature to steal insurance funds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of forging a signature on an insurance check and misappropriating its funds, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were informed of the incident on Jan. 13, 2021.
During their investigation, the victim advised detectives that Dathan W. Herring, 43, of Lumberton, MS. had been hired to assist him in dealing with his insurance company and contractors. According to the victim, Herring said that he could get the funds from the victim’s insurance check faster due to the resources he had.
Herring was supposed to cash the check by legitimate means, keep a portion as a consultation fee, and then return the rest of the money so the victim could pay for repairs. But detectives say they learned that Herring forged the lienholder’s name on the back of the check, cashed it, and did not return any of the money to the victim.
When detectives spoke with Herring on Jan. 14, they say he confirmed that he had forged the signature and had spent all of the funds.
Herring was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for contractor’s misappropriation of payments and forgery. He was released the following day on a $9,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
