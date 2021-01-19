Local Professor on MLK Day: “Dr. King’s call to peace not reflected in insurrection”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -At a time when the country is dealing with the fallout from the insurrection on the Capitol, a local history professor says we can learn from the past.
The McNeese State University professor said that Martin Luther King Day should be used as a “vehicle of continuing education of an accurate version of American history.”
Martin Luther King Jr. called for non-violent protest in times of injustice. Which was not what we saw earlier this month at the capitol.
“People in power will have a tendency overtime to see what they can get away with. And if they are allowed to do it, then they’re going to keep doing it more and more and bigger than they did. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing in terms of the riot,” said McNeese Professor of History Janet Allured.
Allured explains that the insurrectionists felt reasonably certain that they would not get caught or be held accountable for their actions.
“There is no unity without justice.”
The American historian says there is nothing shameful in recognizing the horrific things the nation has done to black people.
“There’s nothing shameful about accepting that because it’s documentable, it happened. What’s shameful is not documenting that or not accepting that we’ve done that...if we don’t accept, then we cannot heal.”
She also notes that people need to be more opened minded to accepting people’s different version of America. Acknowledging the Black-American experience only helps fills in the gaps most history books have missed.
“I think about that every day; how African Americans are not more resentful than they are. You know, how they have been forgiving of what we have done to them.”
The doctorate professor says the harsh reality of black history is that this nation has made it difficult for them to live the American dream. The dream Dr. King so eloquently spoke of during his speech at the March on Washington in 1963.
