Lake Charles native Terry Fontenot named Atlanta Falcons new general manager

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native Terry Fontenot has been named the new general manager for the Atlanta Falcons.
Fontenot is a graduate of Lagrange High School, where he was an all-state defensive back.
Fontenot was a four-year letterman at safety for Tulane (1999-2002), served as a team captain in 2001, and was a member of the 2002 team that won the Hawaii Bowl. He went onto graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational information technology.
Fontenot got his start with the NFL as a marketing intern with the Saints. His hard work during that role was noticed by General Manager Mickey Loomis who eventually asked him to join the team’s scouting staff as an intern.
Since then, Fontenot has worked his way up through the Saints organization. Although he’s spent much of his career on the pro scouting side - serving as a pro scouting intern, player personnel assistant, and pro scout before his promotion to director of pro scouting - Fontenot has seen his role expand in scope since 2015.
Fontenot spent the past 18 years with the Saints, most recently as the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel.
The 40-year-old Fontenot becomes the Falcons’ first Black general manager. Under the NFL’s new hiring guidelines encouraging minority hiring, because Fontenot is coming from New Orleans, the Saints will receive two third-round draft picks.
