Jeff Duncan: There Will Never Be Another No. 9

He was the perfect person at the perfect time for New Orleans. He arrived at a time when the city was desperately in need of strong, competent leadership. He willingly assumed the role as the face of the franchise, and his excellence, both on and off the field, changed the fortunes and perception of the entire organization. Through his tireless work ethic and unyielding commitment, he raised the standard for everyone in the Saints operation, from his teammates to the assistant coaches to the support staff. And as the wins, yards and touchdown passes accumulated, he instilled a sense of confidence, hope and pride in our city and state. And he did it all with grace, professionalism and class.