Jeff Duncan: There Will Never Be Another No. 9

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The greatest era in Saints history ended on Sunday.
Drew Brees played his final game in New Orleans and his three-interception performance proved to be a disappointing end to a brilliant career.
The official announcement of his retirement won’t come for a few days or possibly even weeks, but all signs point to this being IT for the future Hall of Famer.
And while it’s true that when one door closes another one opens, Saints football will never be the same again.
Drew Brees truly was the GOAT.
He was the perfect person at the perfect time for New Orleans. He arrived at a time when the city was desperately in need of strong, competent leadership. He willingly assumed the role as the face of the franchise, and his excellence, both on and off the field, changed the fortunes and perception of the entire organization. Through his tireless work ethic and unyielding commitment, he raised the standard for everyone in the Saints operation, from his teammates to the assistant coaches to the support staff. And as the wins, yards and touchdown passes accumulated, he instilled a sense of confidence, hope and pride in our city and state. And he did it all with grace, professionalism and class.
His contributions are immeasurable. His standing as the greatest player in franchise history … undisputed.
Sunday’s disappointing performance can not and will not tarnish the remarkable legacy he has left behind.
There will be a new quarterback in New Orleans next year. But make no mistake, there will never be another No. 9.
