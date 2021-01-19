FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer start with a mild afternoon, rain returns late week

Heading off to work and school this morning, a much more noticeable change as we are 15 to 20 degrees warmer this morning in comparison to where we started off our Monday at. You’ll still need a light jacket out there as it is a little cool, but you can keep the heavier coat in the closest as we are looking at a warm day ahead as we see a mixture of sun and clouds and that will allow us to warm a few more degrees this afternoon back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. A little muggier feel to the day will be around as well thanks to the winds bringing in moisture off the Gulf, but we do look to stay dry for at least one more day as high pressure is still close enough that it shields us from any showers or storms. Rain chances do begin to increase as we head into the next several days though as we are awaiting the arrival of the slow moving front.