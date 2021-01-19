First Alert Forecast: Milder weather ahead along with a chance of more rain...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a mostly sunny day Monday with winds out of the east and southeasterly direction as high pressure builds off to our east. Highs climbed into the lower and middle 60′s this afternoon, but even warmer weather plus we see plenty of moisture returning throughout the upcoming week and that will help to keep our overnight lows warm as well. That will also mean our chances of rain will be on the rise especially as we head into late week. A slow moving system will begin to impact Southwest Louisiana as we head into our Thursday and Friday, but some of the impacts will be felt as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday.
Clouds will slowly begin to build each day setting us up with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times on Tuesday and Wednesday, but thanks to southerly flow returning it will help to increase our moisture levels as well as keep us warmer as we are in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s both afternoons. Morning lows will be much warmer as well as we are in the lower 50′s Wednesday morning and into the upper 50′s come Thursday morning as well as Friday. Rain chances look to hold off through Wednesday with just a few isolated showers possible by late Wednesday.
Higher rain chances return Thursday and into the day on Friday as the slow moving cold front finally begins to make its way through our area. Highs remain in the lower 70′s through the end of the week, before we get a break in the rain and the warmer weather as highs Saturday are in the lower 60′s with partly cloudy skies.
That doesn’t last long as yet another system looks to move through as we head into next Sunday bringing increased rain chances for Sunday and into Monday. Still time to iron out the details for next weekend, but the bottom line is warmer weather returns this week as well as high rain chances by the end of the week...
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
