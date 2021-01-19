First Alert Forecast: Milder weather ahead along with a chance of more rain...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a mostly sunny day Monday with winds out of the east and southeasterly direction as high pressure builds off to our east. Highs climbed into the lower and middle 60′s this afternoon, but even warmer weather plus we see plenty of moisture returning throughout the upcoming week and that will help to keep our overnight lows warm as well. That will also mean our chances of rain will be on the rise especially as we head into late week. A slow moving system will begin to impact Southwest Louisiana as we head into our Thursday and Friday, but some of the impacts will be felt as we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday.