First Alert Forecast: First of several cold fronts arrive tonight, but little change is expected...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A little muggier feel to today thanks to southerly winds. Rain chances do begin to increase as we head into the next several days though as we are awaiting the arrival of the slow moving front. Most of our Wednesday looks to stay dry as well as we won’t see much rain with the front as the bulk of the energy passes north of here.
Clouds will be around more during the day though and that will help to keep temperatures back into the middle and upper 60′s, but still for this time of year it’s not bad at all. Rain chances will be higher though as we move into Thursday and Friday as the front moves through and it will bring us the chance of showers and storms just about anytime during the day with highs back into the lower 70′s.
The front passes through on Friday night and into Saturday and that will help knock back our temperatures just a little for Saturday as we are into the lower and middle 60′s, but we don’t get a full clearing as we still have to deal with clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers especially as we head into Saturday night.
Out of the two days this weekend Saturday looks to be the drier of the two at this point as yet another front moves into the region for Sunday kicking the rain chances up once again. Still time to iron out the details for the weekend, but for now enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it last...
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
