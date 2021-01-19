CREATING A SAFER ENVIRONMENT AMID THE PANDEMIC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including many massage therapists.
In particular, the Relaxation Therapy Center located right here in Lake Charles.
Due to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the Relaxation Therapy Center was forced to change their operations to ensure the safety of their clients. Store Owner Jessica Bowser wants to create an atmosphere where people feel like they can come to and relax.
“It’s slowly picking back up again and people are getting back into their normal routines. Trying to get back into their homes to where they are able to do what they need to do for themselves again, she said. To get their massage sessions to be able to keep up with their routines to release all the stress they’ve been dealing with this past year.”
Bowser is looking forward to what this year may bring and hopes her business can soon return to its pre-COVID days.
