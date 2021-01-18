SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 17, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 17, 2021.
Tony Alexander Acosta-Aguilar, 41, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Ronald W. Conner, 72, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Isidoro Oviedo-Torres, 37, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.
Marco Antonio Godinez, 32, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.
Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ernestino Torres-Lazaro, 27, Zacatecas: Federal detainer.
Geraldo Diaz Sanchez, 49, Huntington, CA: Obscenity; driving on divided highways; federal detainer.
Charles Wyatt Barrilleaux, 24, Sulphur: Careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; thrid offense DWI.
