SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 17, 2021
January 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 17, 2021.

Tony Alexander Acosta-Aguilar, 41, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.

Ronald W. Conner, 72, Sulphur: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Isidoro Oviedo-Torres, 37, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Marco Antonio Godinez, 32, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Ernestino Torres-Lazaro, 27, Zacatecas: Federal detainer.

Geraldo Diaz Sanchez, 49, Huntington, CA: Obscenity; driving on divided highways; federal detainer.

Charles Wyatt Barrilleaux, 24, Sulphur: Careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; thrid offense DWI.

