REPORT: LSU was closing in on deal to name Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator but contract language could block move

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was close to naming Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as its next defensive coordinator but a dispute has surfaced that could present problems, according to a report by Jane Slater with NFL Network.
Slater later reported sources are telling her that the wording of Nielsen’s contract could block the move.
The Associated Press is reporting Nielsen has agreed in principle to accept the job, according to a person familiar with the situation. The report added the person spoke on condition of anonymity because some contractual details were still pending.
Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for the Saints for four seasons. According to his bio, he has a history of developing players on the professional and college levels and brings abundant experience to the position.
Nielsen has strong ties to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. He played defensive tackle at USC under Orgeron from 1998-2001 and his first coaching job was as a volunteer assistant for Coach O at USC in 2002. Nielsen was the defensive line coach at Ole Miss from 2005-2007 when Orgeron was head coach.
The Tigers are searching for a replacement for Bo Pelini, who left after just one season in his second stint as defensive coordinator with the team. They interviewed former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who chose Notre Dame over LSU.
