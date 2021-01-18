Jameis Winston TD pass keeps Saints-Bucs game close

Drew Brees and Demario Davis conduct the pregame chant. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo (Source: Derick E. Hingle)
By Garland Gillen | January 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 8:58 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With talk of Drew Brees possibly playing his last game in the Superdome, it was actually another quarterback on the Saints roster that made noise against the Bucs.

A trick play resulted in Jameis Winston finding Tre’Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara took the snap, handed it to Winston, the former Buc did the rest.

That touchdown helped the Saints stay even with the Bucs, 13-13, at the half.

Tampa Bay’s touchdown in the first half came courtesy of a Tom Brady to Mike Evans, 3-yard touchdown.

