Jameis Winston TD pass keeps Saints-Bucs game close

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With talk of Drew Brees possibly playing his last game in the Superdome, it was actually another quarterback on the Saints roster that made noise against the Bucs.
A trick play resulted in Jameis Winston finding Tre’Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara took the snap, handed it to Winston, the former Buc did the rest.
That touchdown helped the Saints stay even with the Bucs, 13-13, at the half.
Tampa Bay’s touchdown in the first half came courtesy of a Tom Brady to Mike Evans, 3-yard touchdown.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.