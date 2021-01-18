Grand opening of Cheniere Energy’s Boys and Girls Club

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The grand opening of Cheniere’s Boys and Girls Club marks the first time Lake Charles has had a Boys & Girls Club chapter in decades and it marks the first club expansion of boys and girls club in Acadiana in more than 20 years.
Former Louisiana youth of the year, Meeyana Richard says new doors will open for children in the area because of this club.
“It’s very exciting for a Boys and Girls Club to be in this area. A lot has happened to Lake Charles in the past couple months and it’s really a breath of fresh air, she said. It’ll be nice for family and friends to come here. A positive place. An outlet for them that the city needs at this time.”
After the series of unfortunate events that have occurred this year, CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana Missy Andrade believes that the children in this area deserve the opportunity to join this club.
“I’m just really proud, not just because opening a club is exciting. But, in particular, the youth of Lake Charles deserves something really awesome after the year that they have had and we are hoping that this club can be that for them.”
It’s because of this club that Richard’s is able to share many memories from her childhood.
“My favorite memory would definitely be just getting off the bus, walking into the clubs, seeing the staff members and their smiling faces, and all my friends, and just having a good time.”
For more information on how to donate or join click here.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.