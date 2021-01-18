Freedom Life Church overcomes obstacles to get back some normalcy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Between the coronavirus and two hurricanes, churches have had to adjust their services, whether it was holding them virtually, out in a parking lot, or even a tent. And for the first time since Hurricane Laura, Freedom Life Church of Lake Charles was able to host services in their building.
For the past eight months, Freedom Life Church of Lake Charles has been holding services in a tent that was in their parking lot.
As a result of Hurricane Laura, their building had to be gutted and, pastor Paula Raley says they were given an estimate of two years before their building could be repaired to have services again.
They realized they had to get creative with services, when a chance encounter provided them with a perfect solution.
“A lawyer firm came in from out of town and they asked us if they could put a tent in our parking lot, and so they did. And they said, ‘Would you like to have church in our tent?’ And we were like thrilled that we had a place to have service.”
Today, for the first time since September when they started hosting services, Freedom Life Church of Lake Charles was able to hold services back in their building. Something they say they’re ecstatic about.
