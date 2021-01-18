FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to this Monday morning, but a warm up is on the way

Many are off from work and school today, but if you are planning on heading out early this morning, you’ll definitely want to make sure to grab a coat to help stay warm, but as we we progress into the afternoon you can trade it for a light jacket as we will be comfortable. We see a mostly sunny day today as winds are beginning to turn a little more out of the east and southeasterly direction as high pressure builds off to our east. Highs climb back into the lower and middle 60′s this afternoon, but even warmer weather is in store as we see plenty of moisture returning throughout the upcoming week and that will help to keep our overnight lows warm as well. That will also mean our chances of rain will be on the rise especially as we head into late week.