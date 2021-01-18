Feazell ties career high with 22 points in loss to UNO

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese’s KeyShawn Feazell matched a career-high with 22 points but New Orleans rode the hot shooting of Derek St. Hilaire who finished with 33 points to lead the Privateers to a 99-84 win over the Cowboys here Saturday night.
The loss was the fourth straight suffered by McNeese as it falls to 6-7 overall and 0-4 in the Southland Conference. UNO won its second straight game, evening its league record to 2-2, 3-9 overall.
Feazell added nine rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots and hit 9 of 11 from the field including his first three-pointer of the season. A.J. Lawson flirted with a triple-double for the second time in three games after he scored 15 points with 10 assists and six rebounds.
Carlos Rosario joined Lawson in the double-double department with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Dru Kuxhausen and Collin Warren scored 10 points each.
McNeese shot 54 percent as a team, hitting 30 of 56 from the floor; 8 of 22 from long range for 36 percent; and 70 percent at the free throw line hitting 16 of 23.
Damion Rosser scored 20 points and Troy Green added 12 points for the Privateers as they connected on 49 percent from the field (41 of 83), 37 percent from 3-point range (11-30), and 6 of 9 at the free throw line for 67 percent. UNO held a 43-31 advantage in rebounds.
UNO led 52-41 at the half, outscoring the Cowboys 8-2 in the final two minutes of the frame.
St. Hilaire scored the first points of the second half to put UNO up 54-41. McNeese answered with a 10-0 run, started by a Rosario offensive rebound and putback then a Kuxhausen 3, a second Rosario offensive board and score, a Lawson jumper, and a Rosario free throw, cutting the gap to 54-51 with 15:37 to play.
UNO snapped the run with back-to-back 3s by Lamont Berzat and Rodney Carson to make it 60-51. McNeese scored the next four points off baskets from Rosario and Lawson.
The Privateers extended their lead to 69-59 with 9:28 to play but McNeese chipped away after a Harwin Francois three-pointer and a Feazell jumper to help close the gap to 73-69 with under seven minutes to play.
After a Feazell three-point play made it 80-74 with 4:09 to play, UNO rolled off a 12-2 run to build a 92-76 lead with two minutes to play and put the game out of reach.
The Cowboys will return home on Wednesday when they host Southeastern Louisiana.
