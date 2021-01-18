Cowboys make strides in first full preseason scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese held its first all-out football scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday, marking the first time in over a year the Cowboys have competed in a game-like situation.
“I thought out defense was physical and to the point of attack and played extremely hard throughout the day,” said first year head coach Frank Wilson. “I thought at times our offense swung back as well into the consistency that we desire. That’s the feeling coming off the field.
“Overall I thought it was an intense competition and I thought our team got better today.”
On offense, the Cowboys stuck mainly to the running game, rolling up 150 yards on 39 carries for a 4.0 yards per carry average.
JUCO transfer running back Deonta McMahon was impressive running with the first team offense, rushing for 78 yards on 13 carries (6.0 ypc average) and a touchdown. He opened up the scrimmage with a 20-yard sprint on the first play and later had a 24-yard run. He scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down dive late in the scrimmage.
“I thought he ran extremely tough,” said Wilson of McMahon. “He’s a guy that shows, even though he’s not large in stature, can run inside and out on the perimeter as well. He picked up blitzes in pass pro, and ran the ball with efficiency inside and out.
Defensively, the Cowboys recorded six sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, broke up six passes and intercepted a pass. C.J. Semien led the way with two sacks to go along with a TFL. Isaiah Chambers, Earnest Grayson, Grayson Mays and Andre Sam each recorded a sack while Andrew Croker had the only interception of the day during the No. 2 offense vs. No. 2 defense period.
“Our defensive staff is maximizing what our personnel can do,” said Wilson. “Our young athletes are playing fast. They’re playing with an attitude, a chip on their shoulder, the way that we’ve always played football here at McNeese. When you have a defense that plays with fanatical effort, you give yourself a chance.”
Quarterback Cody Orgeron ran the first team offense and completed 3 of 12 passes for 47 yards. Walker Wood and Cade Bartlett split time with the No. 2 offense, Wood completing 2 of 5 for 42 yards and a touchdown while Bartlett hit 1 of 6 targets for five yards, a TD and an interception. Jason Wakefield QB’d the No. 3 offense, completing 1 of 8 passes for six yards.
Following McMahon in the rushing department was freshman Josh Parker who ran 12 times for 31 yards and A.J. Carter carried it three times for 11 yards. All three backs ran plays with the No. 1 offense. Returning back J’Cobi Skinner did not dress for the scrimmage.
Newcomer wide receiver Josh Matthews caught two passes for 33 yards to lead seven players who made a grab.
McNeese scored on a 10-yard pass by Wood to Market Cotton, a 5-yard pass by Bartlett to Parker; McMahon’s 1-yard run; and a 28-yard field goal by Jacob Abel.
Saturday’s scrimmage completed the first full week of preseason camp as it prepares for the February 13 opener at Tarleton State.
“You can tell that we’re starting to come together. We don’t want to peak just yet, that’s closer to February 13. But we’re making tremendous strides. Guys are playing extremely hard and trying to do the things that we’re asking of them.”
The Cowboys will hold its second full scrimmage of the preseason next Saturday.
