Cowboys make strides in first full preseason scrimmage

Defensively, the Cowboys recorded six sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, broke up six passes and intercepted a pass. C.J. Semien led the way with two sacks to go along with a TFL. Isaiah Chambers, Earnest Grayson, Grayson Mays and Andre Sam each recorded a sack while Andrew Croker had the only interception of the day during the No. 2 offense vs. No. 2 defense period.