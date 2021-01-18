Brees makes no decision on his playing future after loss to Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ 2020 season is over with after they lost to the Bucs in the NFC playoffs. Now, the big question is: what’s next for Drew Brees?
Numerous reports the last few weeks said Brees would retire after this season. But, Brees said no decision on his future has been made yet.
“I’m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season. Think about a lot of things. Just like I did last year, and make a decision,” said Brees.
Brees embraced his wife, Brittany, after the game on the field. The two appeared to savor the moment, as their children played football around them.
Brees went 19-of-34 passing, 134 yards, a touchdown pass, with three interceptions against Tampa Bay.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.