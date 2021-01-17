Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Sulphur woman

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman succumbed to her injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish earlier this morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on January 16, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 about 3 and a half miles west of Hwy 1256 in Calcasieu Parish.
The crash claimed the life of Danielle Elyce Batchelder, 32, Sulphur.
According to Trooper Derek Senegal, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by Craig Adam Gaddy, 37, Jacksonville, NC was traveling west on I-10.
For reasons still under investigation, Gaddy struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling west ahead of him. After the impact, the Toyota ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to rest in a tree line. Gaddy was able to come to a controlled stop on the inside shoulder of the roadway, according to Senegal.
According to Senegal, the driver and both passengers in the Toyota were all properly restrained and sustained moderate to severe injuries. All occupants were transported to an area hospital where Batchelder, the front seat passenger, succumbed to her injuries.
Gaddy was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from Gaddy and the driver of the Toyota and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, according to Senegal.
Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.
Troop D has investigated 1 fatal crash resulting in 1 death in 2021.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.