Stubblefield Scores Career High in 67-61 win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS—Despite being shorthanded and undersized, McNeese women’s basketball team improved to 3-7 overall and remained undefeated in league play at 3-0 with a 67-61 win over New Orleans here Saturday. The 3-0 conference start is the best start since the 2011-12 season when the Cowgirls won their first six conference games.
The Cowgirls were without Divine Tanks, its leading scorer and rebounder and Whitney Johnson who both missed the game due to COVID protocol along with Elizabeth Critton who is sidelined with an injury.
”I’m so proud of our ladies,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “What a tremendous team win. The toughness, team chemistry, and defense they are playing has been the difference. They are locked in to do whatever it takes on both ends. UNO is a well-coached, tough team and we knew we would have to play tough to match them and we did. It’s a very hard place to win and our ladies executed the game plan and defended to get it done. As a staff, we can’t be any prouder of them.”
Junior Le’Shenae Stubblefield took advantage of her second start of the season to lead all players with a career high 20 points. Stubblefield reached her career high in the first half with 13 points. Three other Cowgirls also scored in double figures with Kyla Hamilton and Mychala Linzy chipping in with 14 apiece. The 14 points by Linzy is also her career high. Shaela Gardner ended the game with 13 pts.
”A huge part of today was Nae Nae (Le’Shenae Stubblefield). She was huge and just getting it done on both sides of the floor. She was getting steals, playing good defense and doing whatever it took to help the team today. I also though Maia Robinson was a big presence for us in the paint today.”
Stubblefield was also credited with six steals, another career high for her to go along with four rebounds and two assists.
McNeese trailed 16-13 after the first quarter but outscored UNO 23-12 in the second quarter to take a 36-28 halftime lead.
With the Cowgirls trailing 24-23 with 4:25 left in the second quarter, Stubblefield sparked a 7-0 Cowgirl run with a steal and was fouled, sending her to the free throw line for two. Her two free throws gave McNeese its first lead (25-24). Two more free throws by Claralee Richard and another steal and layup by Stubblefield put McNeese up 29-24. After a UNO jumper by UNO, McNeese ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 36-28 at the half.
McNeese continued to hold its lead, but the Privateers began to cut into the lead late in the third quarter, getting as close at three points in the final minute of the third quarter.
McNeese stayed composed and never gave up the lead, increasing its lead to nine points twice in the fourth quarter. UNO cut the lead to 63-61 with :13 left following a three-pointer, but McNeese scored its final four points of the game from the free throw line to seal the win.The Cowgirls ended the game making 27 of 33 free throws for an 81.8 percent. Stubblefield was nearly perfect from the charity stripe, connecting on 10 of 11. Linzy also had a good night at the line, making 9 of 10.
”It’s been fun watching the chemistry come together and them truly doing it for each other. We enjoy this one and get ready for the next one as we know the Southland Conference is tough night in and night out,” Cryer said.
