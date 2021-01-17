La. National Guard troops assist with security in Washington, D.C.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - As directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, troops with the Louisiana National Guard have been sent to assist with safety at the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Around 174 soldiers and airmen made their way to the capitol in preparation for Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, where President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office.
In light of the recent events of civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol, the National Guard Bureau requested support from National Guardsmen from across the states to help with crowd management, traffic control, communications, logistical and public affairs support.
The Louisiana guardsmen who volunteered for the mission consist of members of units from throughout the state.
Up to 25,000 citizen-soldiers and -airmen from U.S. states and territories are currently authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities throughout the presidential inauguration.
The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, and implementing security for the presidential inauguration. The National Guard will provide assistance as requested.
