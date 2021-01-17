Saints self-destruct in 30-20 loss to Bucs in NFC Divisional

Two field goals by Wil Lutz gave the Saints the early 6-0 lead but New Orleans could have gotten many more points off those drives. After the Bucs went three-and-out, Deonte Harris returned the punt a season-high 54 yards to set up the Saints at the Tampa Bay 21-yard line. The drive ended in a 23-yard field goal by Lutz. A sack by Demario Davis resulted in another three-and-out by the Bucs. On the punt, Harris took the ball to the house for a 67-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, it was called back due to an illegal block in the back by Carl Granderson. The Saints had to settle for a 42-yard field goal on the drive. Harris suffered a neck injury on the drive and didn’t return.