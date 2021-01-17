FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold again tonight, but a big warm-up on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures certainly showed off this afternoon, warming into the 60s on this January day, breaking the chill that we kept in place through the day on Saturday. With our air still rather dry, temperatures will again show off again this evening by dropping quickly after the sun sets, so be prepared for some spots to drop into the upper 30s by 10:00 p.m. Lows tonight should again manage to drop low enough for areas of frost overnight, but with winds shifting southerly on Monday, a fast warm-up will begin early in the day.