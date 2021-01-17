FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold again tonight, but a big warm-up on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures certainly showed off this afternoon, warming into the 60s on this January day, breaking the chill that we kept in place through the day on Saturday. With our air still rather dry, temperatures will again show off again this evening by dropping quickly after the sun sets, so be prepared for some spots to drop into the upper 30s by 10:00 p.m. Lows tonight should again manage to drop low enough for areas of frost overnight, but with winds shifting southerly on Monday, a fast warm-up will begin early in the day.
Warmer southerly winds in combination with sunshine will make for a perfect day to be outdoors on your Martin Luther King Jr. Day. While temperatures start off on the chilly side, they warm up quickly with highs tonight in the middle 60s. You can expect southerly breezes between 10 and 15 mph through the afternoon. Lows Monday evening only dip into the middle to upper 40s.
A front stalls to our north on Tuesday, keeping rain chances minimal for Southwest Louisiana and temperatures even warmer. Highs by Tuesday surge into the 70s with lows Tuesday night only in the 50s. We’ll stay on the warmer side of this front much of next but could begin to see a few spotty showers later in the afternoon on Wednesday. Better rain chances begin to kick in later in the afternoon and evening on Thursday through the first half of Friday as a cold front moves through.
Models are still in a bit of disagreement with the long-range forecast, but temperatures likely won’t drop much behind our front on Friday with highs still in the 60s for Saturday and then back into the 70s on Sunday as another front moves closer to the area early on the following week. One thing remains certain and that the long-range forecast remains quite active as a pattern of rainier days looks to set in.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
