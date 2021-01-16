Those 70 and older remain priority for COVID vaccines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The medical director for Region Five of the Louisiana Health Department, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, says the area’s daily case count is its highest ever. She and local officials and physicians discussed the pandemic in our area and vaccination efforts.
Dr. Cavanaugh says the highest case count is among eighteen to twenty-nine year old people but by far, she says, the highest death count is those over the age of 70.
The deaths of older people make it clear why those 70 and older remain the priority group for vaccines for now.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh says more young people test positive but, “The majority of deaths we are seeing is in people over the age of 70. I really want to point that out because as we talk about vaccines and who qualifies to get a vaccine right now, really the goal of this vaccine is to save lives at the end of the day,” she said.
And though it may be hard to get a vaccine right now, officials expect it to be much more widely available the months to come.
“I really think that every week going forward there will be more available and it will be more widely spread out, so it is coming,” said Cavanaugh.
Dr. Mac Jordan is the chief medical officer at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He issues a challenge to the community.
“I think we ought to challenge ourselves as a region. And I’m going to challenge us to vaccinate 75% of our region. I challenge us to be at 75% or 225,000 people by September 1. September 1, is that arbitrary? Not really, that’s seven months away. It’s when school starts, when college starts, when football season starts,” said Jordan.
The doctors say there has been little adverse reaction to the vaccine.
“People report on (arm) soreness, low grade fever, body aches, fatigue and these are all part of your immune system learning how to react to that spike protein so that you’re protected,” said Cavanaugh.
So, there is a mood of optimism and a sense that the end of the pandemic is in sight. Still, officials urge everyone to continue following the CDC recommendations to prevent the spread by washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and not touching your face.
To listen to the whole briefing click here.
