SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 15, 2021.
Michael Lamar Sawyer, 28, DeQuincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; maximum speed limit; instate detainer.
Marquez Dequince Woodfolks, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS (2 counts); tail lamps; driver must be licensed.
Anthony D. Duhon, 36, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; out of state detainer; impeding the flow of traffic; possession of marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Luke Mattingly Meadors, 39, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Jessica Lynn Arrequin-Billingsly, 30, Westlake: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; domestic abuse battery; probation violation.
Joseph Anthony Cantu, 40, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); theft less than $1,000; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 counts); curfew.
Larra Shirley Mary Visser, 43, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
Jesus Antonio Lopez-Zapata, 36, Houston TX: Out of state detainer; federal detainer.
Ervin Wayne Bartie, 52, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.
Lequentin Terrell Williams, 24, Greenwood: Out of state detainer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; instate detainer.
Justin Ray Brown, 27, Sulphur: Exploitation of the infirmed; identity theft $1000 or more.
Craig Anthony Touchet, 34, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Edward Garriet, 39, Iowa: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Joshua Ross Breaux, 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; 1st; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring; child endangerment law -operating a vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st or 2nd; reckless operation; vehicular negligent injuring.
Brandon Jamal Cole, 34, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; resisting an officer.
Michael Wayne Franklin, 31, Ragley: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.