Pelicans suffer 5th-straight loss with 112-95 defeat at Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - Zion Williamson returned to the lineup for the Pelicans and finished with a double-double but it wasn’t nearly enough to lift his team over the Lakers on Friday, Jan. 15.
New Orleans (4-7) fell 112-95 against Los Angeles (11-3). It was the fifth-straight loss for the Pelicans.
Williamson, who was cleared to play after missing Wednesday’s game against the Clippers due to an inconclusive COVID test result, scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. He also had four assists.
Brandon Ingram added 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals against his former team. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and J.J. Redick each scored 12 points.
LeBron James led the Lakers with 21 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Former Pelican Anthony Davis added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Lack of ball security hurt New Orleans badly in this one. The Pelicans committed 20 turnovers and the Lakers scored 20 points off those. The Pelicans led by 15 points in the second quarter before the Lakers made a big run that left New Orleans up by just a point, 58-57, at halftime. A 15-0 run late in the third quarter gave Los Angeles a 25-point lead.
Eric Bledsoe played in the game but came off the bench after missing Wednesday’s game with right eye irritation. He scored seven points in 21 minutes. Alonzo Ball missed his second-straight game with knee tendinitis. It would have been a homecoming game for him also.
New Orleans stays in California, making the trip up to Sacramento to face the Kings on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m.
