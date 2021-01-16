One pronounced dead in fatal Johnson Bayou crash

JOHNSON BAYOU, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead and two others are injured following a three vehicle crash in Johnson Bayou earlier this morning.
According to Chief Deputy Chris Savoie with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:25 a.m. on LA 82 at mile marker 3.
The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was air lifted to a hospital in Beaumont and a third person was transported to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur.
Routine toxicology samples were taken but at this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation. No other information, including the identity of the deceased, is being released at this time.
