Low housing interest rates make for a buyers market

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Housing may be hard to come by especially for renters around Lake Charles. It may be a good time to purchase a home, but that doesn’t go without its issues.
Despite high market prices, housing interest rates are at an all time low in the area.
“I don’t know that I’ll ever see this time again and I’m not sure the interest rates are going to be what they are again,” said local realtor Danette McManus.
McManus says her most recent clients have closed on homes with interest rates as low as 2.1 percent.
“People that were homeowners before have saturated the market in the rental area and people that are not homeowners are ready to use the interest rate to their advantage and purchase.”
Buyers have more purchasing power due to the low rates, but housing prices are going up to offset the cost of damage repairs and follow the inflation of supply scarcity.
“In January of 2020, the average sales price was $266 thousand. Then is September – so this is into Covid and after hurricane Laura – the price gouged to $211 thousand. Then December-January, we’re at $293 thousand.”
Before even beginning your home-search, contact a local lender to get get pre-qualified. Lenders help guide you in the right direction and the right price range you should be looking at for housing.
“There are way too many buyers and not enough sellers so it’s a multi-offer situation every time. There is not as many homes on the market. There’s a lot listed but there’s so many buyers that you need that buying power (pre-qualification) in your pocket to be able to get what you want,” said loan officer Courtney Peveto.
Peveto said that the biggest mistake buyers make is not getting pre-qualified before searching for a home. She insist that getting pre-qualified is the first and most important step in the home buying process.
