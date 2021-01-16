Local Hispanic church destroyed by fire Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Murray Street Baptist Church’s former Pastor Alan Weishampel saw 20 years of memories burn down Wednesday night, as he watched the building that once housed his congregation, now Iglesia Bautista Victoria Church, engulfed in flames.
“It was a very sad thing to see,” Weishampel said. “Of course since the fire the other night, we’ve had a lot of time to reflect memories and we talked to a lot of people who also had memories here that were part of the congregation.”
After receiving a call from a member of his church about the fire, Weishampel drove to the church at 501 Murray Street where he was met with firefighters working tirelessly to quell the fire.
“There were 6 or 8 fire trucks here and probably 40 or more firefighters out here, and they even brought out a big tall snorkel truck that had a long ladder where they could put a lot of water on it,” he said. “I don’t know how long they were out here but I’m sure they were out here until it was cold.”
According to Alan Weishampel, members at the Iglesia Bautista Victoria Church were having worship services inside the building when they were told there was a fire.
Weishample was there with the current pastor of the church, Pastor Juan Trujillo, at the time of the fire, who told him that he is still remaining positive.
“He said, ‘Alan, this is the building, this is not the church. The church is the people and our people are gonna stay together,’” Weishampel said. “‘We’re gonna go, we’re gonna continue doing what God told us to do,’ and he said ‘I already have a new vision to put a new building right here.’”
We reached out to the Lake Charles Fire Department to find out the cause of the fire. They were not available for comment.
To read this story in Spanish, visit the link.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.